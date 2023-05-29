Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) has surged by 1.62 when compared to previous closing price of 40.78, but the company has seen a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BHF is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BHF is $48.91, which is $7.06 above than the current price. The public float for BHF is 66.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of BHF on May 29, 2023 was 600.55K shares.

BHF’s Market Performance

The stock of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a -3.47% drop in the past month, and a -27.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for BHF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for BHF’s stock, with a -16.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHF Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.46. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc. saw -19.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stands at +0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.04. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 52.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.57. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.