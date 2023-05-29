Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) has decreased by -0.24 when compared to last closing price of 2597.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) Right Now?

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) by analysts is $2871.46, which is $282.67 above the current market price. The public float for BKNG is 36.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of BKNG was 316.97K shares.

BKNG’s Market Performance

The stock of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has seen a -6.30% decrease in the past week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month, and a 2.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for BKNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.61% for BKNG stock, with a simple moving average of 17.29% for the last 200 days.

BKNG Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKNG fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2,655.83. In addition, Booking Holdings Inc. saw 28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKNG starting from Fogel Glenn D, who sale 750 shares at the price of $2641.08 back on May 15. After this action, Fogel Glenn D now owns 41,449 shares of Booking Holdings Inc., valued at $1,980,808 using the latest closing price.

GOULDEN DAVID I, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Booking Holdings Inc., sale 550 shares at $2626.99 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that GOULDEN DAVID I is holding 15,054 shares at $1,444,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.69 for the present operating margin

+96.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booking Holdings Inc. stands at +17.89. The total capital return value is set at 29.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return is now at value 139.60, with 16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 475.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 52.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 451.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.