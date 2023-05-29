Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) is $4.00, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for BJDX is 11.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BJDX on May 29, 2023 was 116.70K shares.

BJDX) stock’s latest price update

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX)’s stock price has decreased by -9.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a -23.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BJDX’s Market Performance

BJDX’s stock has fallen by -23.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.33% and a quarterly drop of -68.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.08% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.05% for BJDX stock, with a simple moving average of -66.57% for the last 200 days.

BJDX Trading at -40.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.20%, as shares sank -29.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX fell by -23.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2834. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw -44.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Fisher Kenneth R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 26. After this action, Fisher Kenneth R now owns 40,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., valued at $20,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3741.48 for the present operating margin

-41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stands at -3733.11. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -67.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.