BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.93 in comparison to its previous close of 16.85, however, the company has experienced a 6.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ) Right Now?

The public float for BSTZ is 77.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On May 29, 2023, BSTZ’s average trading volume was 261.72K shares.

BSTZ’s Market Performance

BSTZ stock saw an increase of 6.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.20% and a quarterly increase of 0.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.33% for BSTZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

BSTZ Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSTZ rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.53. In addition, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II saw 13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSTZ starting from McClements Kyle, who purchase 391 shares at the price of $17.12 back on Jan 11. After this action, McClements Kyle now owns 4,686 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, valued at $6,694 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.