BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is $3.63, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for BSGM is 42.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSGM on May 29, 2023 was 313.78K shares.

BSGM) stock’s latest price update

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.33 in relation to its previous close of 1.50. However, the company has experienced a 2.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BSGM’s stock has risen by 2.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.49% and a quarterly rise of 20.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.00% for BioSig Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.38% for BSGM stock, with a simple moving average of 69.33% for the last 200 days.

BSGM Trading at 19.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +19.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3810. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw 250.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from Sieckhaus John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Sep 12. After this action, Sieckhaus John now owns 70,000 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $4,550 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 29,700 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 1,896,820 shares at $24,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9533.22 for the present operating margin

-152.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioSig Technologies Inc. stands at -9458.74. Equity return is now at value -971.60, with -445.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.