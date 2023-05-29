BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA)’s stock price has increased by 22.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a 11.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCDA is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BCDA is $7.50, which is $5.64 above the current price. The public float for BCDA is 12.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCDA on May 29, 2023 was 27.68K shares.

BCDA’s Market Performance

BCDA stock saw a decrease of 11.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for BioCardia Inc. (BCDA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for BCDA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.97% for the last 200 days.

BCDA Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCDA rose by +11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8570. In addition, BioCardia Inc. saw -11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCDA starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 595,238 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Dec 16. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 2,025,827 shares of BioCardia Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Altman Peter, the President and CEO of BioCardia Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Altman Peter is holding 332,947 shares at $2,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-880.25 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioCardia Inc. stands at -880.70. Equity return is now at value -274.30, with -129.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.