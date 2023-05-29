Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) has dropped by -4.93 compared to previous close of 1.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BHIL is $3.79, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for BHIL is 126.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume for BHIL on May 29, 2023 was 647.95K shares.

BHIL’s Market Performance

BHIL’s stock has seen a -18.67% decrease for the week, with a 20.54% rise in the past month and a -41.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.81% for Benson Hill Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.53% for BHIL’s stock, with a -42.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHIL Trading at 9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares surge +27.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHIL fell by -18.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3855. In addition, Benson Hill Inc. saw -47.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHIL starting from Bull Jason, who sale 5,326 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Mar 23. After this action, Bull Jason now owns 17,292 shares of Benson Hill Inc., valued at $6,353 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Bruce Tyler, the President, Ingredients of Benson Hill Inc., sale 5,061 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Bennett Bruce Tyler is holding 27,566 shares at $6,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.79 for the present operating margin

+0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benson Hill Inc. stands at -26.15. The total capital return value is set at -31.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45.

Based on Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.18. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.