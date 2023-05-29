Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.98 in comparison to its previous close of 66.00, however, the company has experienced a 3.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Right Now?

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is $75.67, which is $9.14 above the current market price. The public float for BECN is 49.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BECN on May 29, 2023 was 396.98K shares.

BECN’s Market Performance

The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has seen a 3.79% increase in the past week, with a 14.36% rise in the past month, and a 3.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for BECN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.34% for BECN’s stock, with a 16.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BECN Trading at 12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.49. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw 27.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Best Clement Munroe III, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $61.72 back on May 16. After this action, Best Clement Munroe III now owns 58,183 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $92,580 using the latest closing price.

Best Clement Munroe III, the President, South Division of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., sale 1,895 shares at $61.08 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Best Clement Munroe III is holding 58,183 shares at $115,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.