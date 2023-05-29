Barings BDC Inc.’s (BBDC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BBDC stock has gone up by 0.76%, with a monthly gain of 4.91% and a quarterly plunge of -8.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Barings BDC Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for BBDC’s stock, with a -7.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) Right Now?

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBDC is $9.46, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for BBDC is 107.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for BBDC on May 29, 2023 was 544.48K shares.

BBDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) has surged by 0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 7.84, but the company has seen a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBDC Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBDC rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, Barings BDC Inc. saw -2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBDC starting from O’Connor Michael James, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $7.43 back on May 16. After this action, O’Connor Michael James now owns 25,000 shares of Barings BDC Inc., valued at $185,732 using the latest closing price.

Murray Elizabeth A., the Principal Accounting Officer of Barings BDC Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Murray Elizabeth A. is holding 14,534 shares at $18,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.00 for the present operating margin

+82.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barings BDC Inc. stands at +2.25. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.20.

Based on Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.84. Total debt to assets is 53.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.