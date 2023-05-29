Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) has increased by 1.73 when compared to last closing price of 13.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

Is It Worth Investing in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92.

The public float for BALY is 38.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALY on May 29, 2023 was 317.24K shares.

BALY’s Market Performance

The stock of Bally’s Corporation (BALY) has seen a -12.21% decrease in the past week, with a -20.47% drop in the past month, and a -30.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for BALY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.70% for BALY’s stock, with a -34.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BALY Trading at -21.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY fell by -12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, Bally’s Corporation saw -30.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from Standard General L.P., who sale 475,000 shares at the price of $22.60 back on Dec 07. After this action, Standard General L.P. now owns 10,589,849 shares of Bally’s Corporation, valued at $10,736,805 using the latest closing price.

CRISAFULLI MARC A, the EVP Government Relations of Bally’s Corporation, sale 20,363 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that CRISAFULLI MARC A is holding 40,896 shares at $447,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.97 for the present operating margin

+41.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bally’s Corporation stands at -18.87. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.86. Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bally’s Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 561.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 71.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 555.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bally’s Corporation (BALY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.