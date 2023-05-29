Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM)’s stock price has soared by 1.62 in relation to previous closing price of 0.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) is above average at 41.76x. The 36-month beta value for ASM is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASM is $1.73, The public float for ASM is 99.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume of ASM on May 29, 2023 was 565.61K shares.

ASM’s Market Performance

ASM’s stock has seen a -1.25% decrease for the week, with a -17.64% drop in the past month and a 4.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.99% for ASM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

ASM Trading at -15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -16.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7732. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw 4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at +7.09. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.