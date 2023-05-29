authID Inc. (AUID) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUID is 2.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AUID is 19.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUID on May 29, 2023 was 50.75K shares.

AUID’s Market Performance

The stock of authID Inc. (AUID) has seen a 29.53% increase in the past week, with a 69.38% rise in the past month, and a 37.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.58% for AUID. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 53.30% for AUID’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.59% for the last 200 days.

AUID Trading at 57.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.98%, as shares surge +88.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUID rose by +29.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4465. In addition, authID Inc. saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUID starting from Koehneman Michael L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on May 31. After this action, Koehneman Michael L now owns 11,000 shares of authID Inc., valued at $14,870 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4013.65 for the present operating margin

-42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for authID Inc. stands at -4488.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, authID Inc. (AUID) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.