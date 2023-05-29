Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) is $24.43, which is $13.5 above the current market price. The public float for ATXS is 16.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATXS on May 29, 2023 was 229.75K shares.

ATXS) stock’s latest price update

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.44 compared to its previous closing price of 12.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATXS’s Market Performance

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) has seen a -13.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.52% decline in the past month and a -14.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for ATXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.57% for ATXS’s stock, with a -3.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATXS Trading at -9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXS fell by -13.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.54. In addition, Astria Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXS starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 908,265 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Dec 19. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXS

Equity return is now at value -73.30, with -28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.