Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASST is 5.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASST on May 29, 2023 was 447.81K shares.

ASST) stock’s latest price update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST)’s stock price has decreased by -12.28 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a 8.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASST’s Market Performance

ASST’s stock has risen by 8.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.99% and a quarterly drop of -56.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.40% for Asset Entities Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for ASST stock, with a simple moving average of -31.60% for the last 200 days.

ASST Trading at -14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.81%, as shares surge +8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASST rose by +8.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9678. In addition, Asset Entities Inc. saw -72.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-188.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Asset Entities Inc. stands at -188.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.