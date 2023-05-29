Assessing the Risk and Potential of Surgery Partners Inc.’s (SGRY) Stock

In the past week, SGRY stock has gone down by -4.07%, with a monthly decline of -9.91% and a quarterly surge of 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Surgery Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.45% for SGRY’s stock, with a 14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is 2.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is $47.82, which is $13.02 above the current market price. The public float for SGRY is 66.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.39% of that float. On May 29, 2023, SGRY’s average trading volume was 626.17K shares.

SGRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) has jumped by 3.66 compared to previous close of 34.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SGRY Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.05. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 26.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Owens Bradley R., who sale 7,191 shares at the price of $36.31 back on May 17. After this action, Owens Bradley R. now owns 74,189 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $261,105 using the latest closing price.

Evans Jason Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 7,674 shares at $34.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Evans Jason Eric is holding 426,790 shares at $262,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.