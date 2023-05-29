Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ayro Inc.’s (AYRO) Stock

The stock of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has seen a -12.75% decrease in the past week, with a 2.31% gain in the past month, and a -21.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for AYRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for AYRO stock, with a simple moving average of -16.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 3.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AYRO is $1.30, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for AYRO is 32.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.60% of that float. The average trading volume for AYRO on May 29, 2023 was 92.02K shares.

AYRO) stock’s latest price update

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a -12.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AYRO Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO fell by -12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5512. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw 37.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYRO starting from Joseph Zvi, who sale 12,257 shares at the price of $0.49 back on May 03. After this action, Joseph Zvi now owns 214,045 shares of Ayro Inc., valued at $5,973 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Joshua, the Director of Ayro Inc., sale 11,927 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Silverman Joshua is holding 408,233 shares at $5,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-778.36 for the present operating margin

-102.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ayro Inc. stands at -766.94. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -40.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.