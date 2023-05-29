Ashland Inc. (ASH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has increased by 0.32 when compared to last closing price of 86.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is above average at 19.40x. The 36-month beta value for ASH is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASH is $115.09, which is $29.99 above than the current price. The public float for ASH is 52.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of ASH on May 29, 2023 was 440.73K shares.

ASH’s Market Performance

The stock of Ashland Inc. (ASH) has seen a -3.52% decrease in the past week, with a -13.04% drop in the past month, and a -14.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for ASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.41% for ASH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.93% for the last 200 days.

ASH Trading at -10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.51. In addition, Ashland Inc. saw -18.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from Sandler Ricky C, who purchase 224,156 shares at the price of $100.20 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Ricky C now owns 4,083,978 shares of Ashland Inc., valued at $22,460,431 using the latest closing price.

Sandler Ricky C, the Director of Ashland Inc., sale 224,156 shares at $100.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sandler Ricky C is holding 4,083,978 shares at $22,460,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+27.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashland Inc. stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ashland Inc. (ASH), the company’s capital structure generated 42.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Ashland Inc. (ASH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.