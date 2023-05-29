Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Stock Observes 15.96% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has gone up by 4.32% for the week, with a 14.45% rise in the past month and a 9.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for ARW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.48% for ARW’s stock, with a 15.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Right Now?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is $129.67, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for ARW is 55.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARW on May 29, 2023 was 468.14K shares.

ARW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) has increased by 2.03 when compared to last closing price of 125.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARW Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARW rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.30. In addition, Arrow Electronics Inc. saw 22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARW starting from Schell Kirk, who sale 4,130 shares at the price of $126.03 back on May 25. After this action, Schell Kirk now owns 19,549 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc., valued at $520,504 using the latest closing price.

Zech Gretchen, the SVP, Chief Gov, Sust, HR Offr of Arrow Electronics Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $126.26 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Zech Gretchen is holding 27,925 shares at $505,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.61 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrow Electronics Inc. stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 23.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.08. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW), the company’s capital structure generated 73.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.32. Total debt to assets is 18.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.