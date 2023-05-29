Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABUS is $5.40, which is $2.9 above the current price. The public float for ABUS is 116.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABUS on May 29, 2023 was 886.65K shares.

ABUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 2.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

ABUS’s Market Performance

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has seen a -2.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.40% decline in the past month and a -5.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for ABUS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for ABUS’s stock, with a -2.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABUS Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 7.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162.03 for the present operating margin

+96.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -178.01. The total capital return value is set at -37.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.22. Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -34.70 for asset returns.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.40. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.