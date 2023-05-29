Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.99 compared to its previous closing price of 6.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APYX is also noteworthy at 1.25.

The public float for APYX is 30.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.00% of that float. The average trading volume of APYX on May 29, 2023 was 250.49K shares.

APYX’s Market Performance

APYX stock saw an increase of 3.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 114.90% and a quarterly increase of 112.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.93% for Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.73% for APYX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 72.46% for the last 200 days.

APYX Trading at 77.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +90.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Apyx Medical Corporation saw 177.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from Goodwin Charles D. II, who purchase 11,750 shares at the price of $5.96 back on Aug 29. After this action, Goodwin Charles D. II now owns 40,000 shares of Apyx Medical Corporation, valued at $70,068 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Equity return is now at value -51.30, with -37.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.