Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAOI is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAOI is $3.75, which is $1.85 above the current price. The public float for AAOI is 27.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAOI on May 29, 2023 was 171.45K shares.

AAOI) stock’s latest price update

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAOI’s Market Performance

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has seen a 11.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.56% decline in the past month and a -26.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for AAOI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.60% for AAOI’s stock, with a -19.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAOI Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7637. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Murry Stefan J., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Feb 17. After this action, Murry Stefan J. now owns 189,859 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., valued at $8,885 using the latest closing price.

Murry Stefan J., the Chief Financial Officer of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., sale 4,600 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Murry Stefan J. is holding 192,859 shares at $11,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+14.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stands at -29.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.59. Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.