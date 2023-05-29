Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is above average at 11.99x. The 36-month beta value for LOVE is also noteworthy at 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LOVE is $52.50, which is $31.17 above than the current price. The public float for LOVE is 13.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.82% of that float. The average trading volume of LOVE on May 29, 2023 was 468.45K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LOVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) has jumped by 6.49 compared to previous close of 20.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LOVE’s Market Performance

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has seen a -5.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.00% decline in the past month and a -23.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for LOVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.37% for LOVE’s stock, with a -16.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LOVE Trading at -18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -18.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOVE fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.38. In addition, The Lovesac Company saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOVE starting from Leite Sharon M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $28.55 back on Apr 14. After this action, Leite Sharon M now owns 6,638 shares of The Lovesac Company, valued at $142,750 using the latest closing price.

Romig Shirley, the Director of The Lovesac Company, sale 2,500 shares at $28.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Romig Shirley is holding 6,861 shares at $71,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+51.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Lovesac Company stands at +4.33. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In summary, The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.