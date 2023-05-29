Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)

The 36-month beta value for RGNX is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGNX is $41.30, which is $23.1 above than the current price. The public float for RGNX is 39.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.16% of that float. The average trading volume of RGNX on May 29, 2023 was 448.66K shares.

RGNX) stock’s latest price update

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.33 in comparison to its previous close of 18.26, however, the company has experienced a -9.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

RGNX’s Market Performance

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has experienced a -9.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.41% drop in the past month, and a -17.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.03% for RGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.94% for RGNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.62% for the last 200 days.

RGNX Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.50. In addition, REGENXBIO Inc. saw -19.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from PAKOLA STEVE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Jan 03. After this action, PAKOLA STEVE now owns 12,175 shares of REGENXBIO Inc., valued at $69,559 using the latest closing price.

Vasista Vittal, the Chief Financial Officer of REGENXBIO Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Vasista Vittal is holding 135,160 shares at $72,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-233.20 for the present operating margin

+40.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for REGENXBIO Inc. stands at -248.68. The total capital return value is set at -35.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.55. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with -31.60 for asset returns.

Based on REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.52. Total debt to assets is 11.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In summary, REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.