Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

The 36-month beta value for OCFT is also noteworthy at 0.50.

The public float for OCFT is 32.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of OCFT on May 29, 2023 was 71.11K shares.

OCFT stock's latest price update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.20 compared to its previous closing price of 3.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -31.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCFT’s Market Performance

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has experienced a -31.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.13% drop in the past month, and a -52.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for OCFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.12% for OCFT’s stock, with a -53.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCFT Trading at -34.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -35.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFT fell by -31.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. saw -37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.66 for the present operating margin

+33.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -19.54. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.