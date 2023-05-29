Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is above average at 4.78x. The 36-month beta value for MTH is also noteworthy at 1.59.

The public float for MTH is 35.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume of MTH on May 29, 2023 was 451.45K shares.

MTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) has decreased by -1.77 when compared to last closing price of 119.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that The Housing Boom Could Last for a Decade. Buy These Stocks.

MTH’s Market Performance

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has experienced a -3.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month, and a 7.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for MTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.44% for MTH’s stock, with a 21.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTH Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.23. In addition, Meritage Homes Corporation saw 26.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from Michael R. Odell, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $127.84 back on Apr 28. After this action, Michael R. Odell now owns 25,000 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation, valued at $1,278,400 using the latest closing price.

Lord Phillippe, the Chief Executive Officer of Meritage Homes Corporation, sale 3,900 shares at $126.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Lord Phillippe is holding 42,760 shares at $491,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.