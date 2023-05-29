Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ITT Inc. (ITT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is above average at 16.86x. The 36-month beta value for ITT is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ITT is $102.20, which is $18.56 above than the current price. The public float for ITT is 82.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ITT on May 29, 2023 was 445.08K shares.

ITT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) has increased by 1.46 when compared to last closing price of 78.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ITT’s Market Performance

ITT Inc. (ITT) has experienced a -2.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.38% drop in the past month, and a -11.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for ITT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for ITT’s stock, with a -1.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ITT Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITT fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.99. In addition, ITT Inc. saw -1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITT starting from Flynn Ryan F., who sale 2,197 shares at the price of $87.22 back on Mar 10. After this action, Flynn Ryan F. now owns 16,547 shares of ITT Inc., valued at $191,618 using the latest closing price.

Caprais Emmanuel, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of ITT Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $73.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Caprais Emmanuel is holding 13,818 shares at $203,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.74 for the present operating margin

+30.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITT Inc. stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.96. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on ITT Inc. (ITT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.27. Total debt to assets is 14.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, ITT Inc. (ITT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.