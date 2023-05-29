Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

The 36-month beta value for HSTO is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HSTO is $2.00, which is $1.17 above than the current price. The public float for HSTO is 4.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of HSTO on May 29, 2023 was 993.07K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HSTO) stock’s latest price update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.54 compared to its previous closing price of 0.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSTO’s Market Performance

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has seen a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.50% decline in the past month and a -18.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.79% for HSTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for HSTO’s stock, with a -30.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -17.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8322. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-282.38 for the present operating margin

+96.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -281.80. The total capital return value is set at -49.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.64. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -71.00 for asset returns.

Based on Histogen Inc. (HSTO), the company’s capital structure generated 32.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.27. Total debt to assets is 24.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -213.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.