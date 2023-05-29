Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is above average at 91.82x. The 36-month beta value for DOYU is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOYU is $8.35, which is $0.48 above than the current price. The public float for DOYU is 316.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. The average trading volume of DOYU on May 29, 2023 was 649.34K shares.

DOYU) stock’s latest price update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU)’s stock price has soared by 1.20 in relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

DOYU’s Market Performance

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has seen a -1.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.72% decline in the past month and a -23.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.68% for DOYU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for DOYU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.78% for the last 200 days.

DOYU Trading at -8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0467. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -27.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at -1.06. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In summary, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.