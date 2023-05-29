Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TKNO is $7.50, which is $4.18 above than the current price. The public float for TKNO is 24.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume of TKNO on May 29, 2023 was 70.35K shares.

TKNO) stock’s latest price update

Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.67 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 55.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TKNO’s Market Performance

Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) has seen a 55.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 72.02% gain in the past month and a -38.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.98% for TKNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.89% for TKNO’s stock, with a -20.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKNO Trading at 40.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.14%, as shares surge +75.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKNO rose by +55.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Alpha Teknova Inc. saw -41.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKNO starting from Hood Lisa, who sale 3,119 shares at the price of $2.04 back on May 17. After this action, Hood Lisa now owns 45,234 shares of Alpha Teknova Inc., valued at $6,351 using the latest closing price.

Gunstream Stephen, the President and CEO of Alpha Teknova Inc., purchase 4,665 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Gunstream Stephen is holding 108,798 shares at $7,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.67 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Teknova Inc. stands at -114.60. The total capital return value is set at -19.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.75. Total debt to assets is 27.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.