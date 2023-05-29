Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is above average at 36.82x. The 36-month beta value for ADC is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADC is $76.88, which is $12.2 above than the current price. The public float for ADC is 87.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume of ADC on May 29, 2023 was 717.37K shares.

ADC) stock’s latest price update

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC)’s stock price has soared by 0.62 in relation to previous closing price of 64.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADC’s Market Performance

ADC’s stock has fallen by -2.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.68% and a quarterly drop of -9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Agree Realty Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.88% for ADC’s stock, with a -8.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADC Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.33. In addition, Agree Realty Corporation saw -8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from Breslin Stephen, who purchase 375 shares at the price of $64.32 back on May 25. After this action, Breslin Stephen now owns 6,079 shares of Agree Realty Corporation, valued at $24,120 using the latest closing price.

Agree Joey, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Agree Realty Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $64.91 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Agree Joey is holding 529,253 shares at $324,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.50 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corporation stands at +35.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58.

Based on Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 29.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.