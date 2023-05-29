Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Adeia Inc. (ADEA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) is above average at 9.11x. The 36-month beta value for ADEA is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADEA is $15.67, which is $5.89 above than the current price. The public float for ADEA is 102.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of ADEA on May 29, 2023 was 542.29K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ADEA) stock’s latest price update

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.60 in comparison to its previous close of 9.35, however, the company has experienced a 5.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADEA’s Market Performance

ADEA’s stock has risen by 5.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.55% and a quarterly rise of 0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Adeia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.42% for ADEA’s stock, with a 13.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADEA Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +28.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Adeia Inc. saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.83 for the present operating margin

+73.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adeia Inc. stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05.

Based on Adeia Inc. (ADEA), the company’s capital structure generated 244.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.95. Total debt to assets is 60.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Adeia Inc. (ADEA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.