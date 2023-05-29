An In-Depth Look at NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s (NXGN) Stock Performance

The stock of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has seen a -2.48% decrease in the past week, with a -9.65% drop in the past month, and a -14.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for NXGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.42% for NXGN’s stock, with a -14.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NXGN is 1.03.

The average price recommended by analysts for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is $20.25, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for NXGN is 55.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. On May 29, 2023, NXGN’s average trading volume was 363.46K shares.

NXGN) stock’s latest price update

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.65relation to previous closing price of 15.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NXGN Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc. saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Metcalfe David A, who sale 32,372 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Dec 01. After this action, Metcalfe David A now owns 161,179 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc., valued at $666,135 using the latest closing price.

Waters Mitchell, the EVP, Commercial Growth of NextGen Healthcare Inc., sale 9,783 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Waters Mitchell is holding 70,469 shares at $200,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.