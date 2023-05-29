An In-Depth Look at Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) Stock Performance

The stock of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has seen a 1.69% increase in the past week, with a 1.35% gain in the past month, and a -16.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for AKTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.43% for AKTS’s stock, with a -11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKTS is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is $6.45, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for AKTS is 54.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.53% of that float. On May 29, 2023, AKTS’s average trading volume was 593.40K shares.

AKTS stock's latest price update

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS)'s stock price has plunged by 5.99% in relation to previous closing price of $2.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AKTS Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw 6.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Boller Kenneth, who sale 800 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Feb 10. After this action, Boller Kenneth now owns 110,958 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $3,496 using the latest closing price.

Shealy Jeffrey B., the Chief Executive Officer of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 2,340 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Shealy Jeffrey B. is holding 505,502 shares at $6,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-394.50 for the present operating margin

-78.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stands at -384.54. The total capital return value is set at -45.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.45. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -41.60 for asset returns.

Based on Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), the company’s capital structure generated 43.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.25. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.