Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AMPE stock has gone up by 12.36%, with a monthly gain of 42.86% and a quarterly surge of 12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.11% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.66% for AMPE stock, with a simple moving average of -39.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPE is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPE on May 29, 2023 was 363.61K shares.

AMPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) has increased by 4.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMPE Trading at 27.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares surge +28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2479. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 33.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from MARTINO MICHAEL A, who purchase 76,890 shares at the price of $0.29 back on May 24. After this action, MARTINO MICHAEL A now owns 76,890 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $22,121 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 32,534 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 100,000 shares at $8,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

Equity return is now at value -109.50, with -83.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.