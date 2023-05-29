Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has seen a -1.73% decrease in the past week, with a 24.73% gain in the past month, and a 5.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.05% for AMRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.10% for AMRX’s stock, with a 7.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is $3.50, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for AMRX is 118.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRX on May 29, 2023 was 953.57K shares.

AMRX) stock’s latest price update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.89 in relation to its previous close of 2.25. However, the company has experienced a -1.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMRX Trading at 34.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +17.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRX fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRX starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 3,884,600 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Dec 12. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 12,328,767 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,095,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5.88. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.17. Equity return is now at value -46.10, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 953.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.51. Total debt to assets is 74.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 918.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.