American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI)’s stock price has decreased by -9.42 compared to its previous closing price of 6.26. However, the company has seen a -9.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APEI is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APEI is $10.00, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for APEI is 17.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume for APEI on May 29, 2023 was 343.98K shares.

APEI’s Market Performance

APEI stock saw a decrease of -9.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.19% for American Public Education Inc. (APEI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for APEI stock, with a simple moving average of -44.05% for the last 200 days.

APEI Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEI fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, American Public Education Inc. saw -53.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEI starting from Beckett Thomas, who sale 1,450 shares at the price of $5.45 back on May 12. After this action, Beckett Thomas now owns 34,871 shares of American Public Education Inc., valued at $7,898 using the latest closing price.

Robinson William G Jr, the Director of American Public Education Inc., purchase 6,250 shares at $4.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Robinson William G Jr is holding 26,847 shares at $25,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.08 for the present operating margin

+47.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Public Education Inc. stands at -18.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.47. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -20.00 for asset returns.

Based on American Public Education Inc. (APEI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.40. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Public Education Inc. (APEI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.