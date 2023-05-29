American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) has seen a -2.83% decrease in the past week, with a -6.27% drop in the past month, and a -14.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for AFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for AFG stock, with a simple moving average of -10.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) Right Now?

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) by analysts is $166.33, which is $52.48 above the current market price. The public float for AFG is 66.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of AFG was 352.64K shares.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.46 in relation to its previous close of 113.33. However, the company has experienced a -2.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AFG Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFG fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.34. In addition, American Financial Group Inc. saw -14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFG starting from Hertzman Brian S., who sale 1,080 shares at the price of $135.19 back on Mar 02. After this action, Hertzman Brian S. now owns 8,949 shares of American Financial Group Inc., valued at $146,011 using the latest closing price.

BERDING JOHN B, the President of Subsidiary of American Financial Group Inc., sale 5,417 shares at $136.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that BERDING JOHN B is holding 36,083 shares at $740,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Financial Group Inc. stands at +13.26. The total capital return value is set at 13.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.10. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on American Financial Group Inc. (AFG), the company’s capital structure generated 39.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.46. Total debt to assets is 6.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.