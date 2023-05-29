American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.70relation to previous closing price of 39.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Right Now?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEL is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEL is $44.18, which is $4.47 above the current price. The public float for AEL is 76.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEL on May 29, 2023 was 638.17K shares.

AEL’s Market Performance

AEL’s stock has seen a 3.46% increase for the week, with a 5.20% rise in the past month and a -3.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for AEL’s stock, with a -0.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEL Trading at 6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.20. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw -12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Matula Alan David, who purchase 7,100 shares at the price of $35.50 back on Mar 22. After this action, Matula Alan David now owns 39,942 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $252,034 using the latest closing price.

Lorenzen Jeffrey D, the EVP-Chief Risk Officer of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 25,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Lorenzen Jeffrey D is holding 36,439 shares at $1,000,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stands at +32.40. The total capital return value is set at 48.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.33. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.