Amdocs Limited’s (DOX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Amdocs Limited (DOX) has seen a 1.81% increase in the past week, with a 6.79% gain in the past month, and a 4.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for DOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.11% for DOX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is above average at 21.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amdocs Limited (DOX) is $104.20, which is $6.92 above the current market price. The public float for DOX is 120.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOX on May 29, 2023 was 648.46K shares.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.34 in relation to its previous close of 95.47. However, the company has experienced a 1.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DOX Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.32. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw 6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Limited stands at +11.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Limited (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.03. Total debt to assets is 12.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amdocs Limited (DOX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.