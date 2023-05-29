Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/15/21 that Alzheimer’s Stock Alzamend Neuro Soars 170% in Week’s First IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is $4.13, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for ALZN is 55.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALZN on May 29, 2023 was 163.06K shares.

ALZN’s Market Performance

The stock of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has seen a 27.86% increase in the past week, with a 18.41% rise in the past month, and a 18.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for ALZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.50% for ALZN’s stock, with a -21.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALZN Trading at 24.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN rose by +27.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5308. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc. saw 13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $0.59 back on May 24. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 383,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc., valued at $10,705 using the latest closing price.

Jackman Stephan, the Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend Neuro Inc., purchase 37,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Jackman Stephan is holding 45,500 shares at $19,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALZN

The total capital return value is set at -156.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.92. Equity return is now at value -157.70, with -135.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.