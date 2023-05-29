Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is above average at 70.62x. The 36-month beta value for ALGN is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALGN is $359.30, which is $73.91 above than the current price. The public float for ALGN is 73.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume of ALGN on May 29, 2023 was 826.37K shares.

ALGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) has increased by 1.90 when compared to last closing price of 280.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Align Stock Is Falling Because Consumers Don’t Want to Spend

ALGN’s Market Performance

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has experienced a -1.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.18% drop in the past month, and a -6.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for ALGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.62% for ALGN stock, with a simple moving average of 9.17% for the last 200 days.

ALGN Trading at -10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $297.22. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw 35.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from HOGAN JOSEPH M, who purchase 2,928 shares at the price of $341.50 back on Feb 08. After this action, HOGAN JOSEPH M now owns 188,417 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $999,912 using the latest closing price.

Morici John, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Align Technology Inc., purchase 587 shares at $341.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Morici John is holding 8,204 shares at $200,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 17.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.40. Total debt to assets is 2.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.