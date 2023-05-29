Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.12 in comparison to its previous close of 43.81, however, the company has experienced a -1.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is -0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AKRO is $59.14, which is $14.4 above the current price. The public float for AKRO is 42.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKRO on May 29, 2023 was 668.94K shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO’s stock has seen a -1.89% decrease for the week, with a 2.54% rise in the past month and a 1.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for Akero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.92% for AKRO’s stock, with a 15.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKRO Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +225.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.62. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Graham G. Walmsley, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Graham G. Walmsley now owns 400,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Graham G. Walmsley, the Director of Akero Therapeutics Inc., purchase 120,000 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Graham G. Walmsley is holding 520,000 shares at $5,040,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.