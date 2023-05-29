AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AGIL is also noteworthy at -0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGIL is $2.88, which is $2.14 above than the current price. The public float for AGIL is 35.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of AGIL on May 29, 2023 was 61.70K shares.

AGIL) stock’s latest price update

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL)’s stock price has increased by 8.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.68. However, the company has seen a -11.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGIL’s Market Performance

AGIL’s stock has fallen by -11.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -52.76% and a quarterly drop of -82.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.68% for AgileThought Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.88% for AGIL’s stock, with a -79.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGIL Trading at -64.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares sank -52.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIL fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1088. In addition, AgileThought Inc. saw -82.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIL starting from Fernandez Manuel Senderos, who sale 568 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Feb 10. After this action, Fernandez Manuel Senderos now owns 4,996,904 shares of AgileThought Inc., valued at $2,556 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Manuel Senderos, the Chief Executive Officer of AgileThought Inc., sale 1,875 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Fernandez Manuel Senderos is holding 4,997,472 shares at $8,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgileThought Inc. stands at -11.41. Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.