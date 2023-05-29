Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.77relation to previous closing price of 97.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) Right Now?

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEIS is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AEIS is $106.57, which is $5.92 above the current price. The public float for AEIS is 36.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEIS on May 29, 2023 was 180.08K shares.

AEIS’s Market Performance

AEIS’s stock has seen a 8.49% increase for the week, with a 18.34% rise in the past month and a 8.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.33% for AEIS’s stock, with a 13.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEIS Trading at 10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +16.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEIS rose by +8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.52. In addition, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. saw 17.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEIS starting from FOSTER RONALD C, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $95.00 back on May 25. After this action, FOSTER RONALD C now owns 11,618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc., valued at $95,000 using the latest closing price.

Donikowski Tina, the Director of Advanced Energy Industries Inc., sale 1,813 shares at $94.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Donikowski Tina is holding 7,955 shares at $170,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.74 for the present operating margin

+33.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. stands at +10.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.15. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS), the company’s capital structure generated 45.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.24. Total debt to assets is 24.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.