Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AYI is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AYI is $182.71, which is $27.13 above the current price. The public float for AYI is 31.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYI on May 29, 2023 was 336.77K shares.

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.71relation to previous closing price of 154.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AYI’s Market Performance

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) has seen a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.41% gain in the past month and a -19.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for AYI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for AYI’s stock, with a -10.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AYI Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYI fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.62. In addition, Acuity Brands Inc. saw -6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYI starting from O’Shaughnessy Laura, who purchase 632 shares at the price of $158.05 back on Apr 11. After this action, O’Shaughnessy Laura now owns 2,111 shares of Acuity Brands Inc., valued at $99,888 using the latest closing price.

HOLCOM KAREN J, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Acuity Brands Inc., sale 4,238 shares at $174.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that HOLCOM KAREN J is holding 16,856 shares at $739,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.82 for the present operating margin

+41.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acuity Brands Inc. stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 20.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.18. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.77. Total debt to assets is 17.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.