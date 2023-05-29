Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.40 in comparison to its previous close of 3.58, however, the company has experienced a -1.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARAY is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is $8.30, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for ARAY is 91.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On May 29, 2023, ARAY’s average trading volume was 377.54K shares.

ARAY’s Market Performance

ARAY stock saw an increase of -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.51% and a quarterly increase of 23.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for ARAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 41.76% for the last 200 days.

ARAY Trading at 14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Accuray Incorporated saw 73.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Hoge Michael, who sale 11,977 shares at the price of $2.89 back on Mar 01. After this action, Hoge Michael now owns 510,616 shares of Accuray Incorporated, valued at $34,614 using the latest closing price.

Pervaiz Ali, the SVP Chief Financial Officer of Accuray Incorporated, sale 2,053 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Pervaiz Ali is holding 408,492 shares at $4,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.90 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Incorporated stands at -1.24. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.17. Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), the company’s capital structure generated 375.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.95. Total debt to assets is 42.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.