Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YUMC is $73.58, which is $16.13 above the current price. The public float for YUMC is 403.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on May 26, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

YUMC) stock’s latest price update

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.91 in relation to its previous close of 57.15. However, the company has experienced a -7.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Deal Nears to Allow Audit Inspection of U.S.-Listed Chinese Companies

YUMC’s Market Performance

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has experienced a -7.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.51% drop in the past month, and a -3.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.41% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.18% for the last 200 days.

YUMC Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.97. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Wat Joey, who sale 95,171 shares at the price of $61.94 back on May 11. After this action, Wat Joey now owns 317,926 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $5,894,521 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 2,800 shares at $61.94 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Wat Joey is holding 256,723 shares at $173,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.99. Total debt to assets is 20.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.