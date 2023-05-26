Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, YSG stock has gone up by 5.81%, with a monthly gain of 14.07% and a quarterly plunge of -31.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.35% for Yatsen Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for YSG’s stock, with a -25.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YSG is $8.77, which is $0.3 above than the current price. The public float for YSG is 361.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of YSG on May 26, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.28 in relation to its previous close of 0.89. However, the company has experienced a 5.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YSG Trading at -18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9079. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -35.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.06 for the present operating margin

+67.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -22.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.07. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.73. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.