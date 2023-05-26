Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.44 in relation to its previous close of 49.14. However, the company has experienced a 11.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/02/22 that John Palmour Changed Recipe for Making Microchips

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WOLF is $65.12, which is $18.71 above the current price. The public float for WOLF is 123.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOLF on May 26, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF stock saw a decrease of 11.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.39% for WOLF’s stock, with a -40.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WOLF Trading at -10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF rose by +11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.52. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc. saw -30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from REPLOGLE JOHN B, who purchase 10,566 shares at the price of $47.54 back on Apr 28. After this action, REPLOGLE JOHN B now owns 81,405 shares of Wolfspeed Inc., valued at $502,308 using the latest closing price.

LOWE GREGG A, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Wolfspeed Inc., purchase 5,450 shares at $45.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that LOWE GREGG A is holding 524,855 shares at $250,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.00 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc. stands at -39.55. The total capital return value is set at -5.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 44.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.69. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.