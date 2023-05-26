Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has jumped by 3.40 compared to previous close of 55.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/22/23 that Winnebago Delivers on Earnings as Demand for RVs Fades

Is It Worth Investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) Right Now?

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WGO is at 1.64.

The public float for WGO is 28.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.27% of that float. The average trading volume for WGO on May 26, 2023 was 474.14K shares.

WGO’s Market Performance

WGO stock saw an increase of -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.08% and a quarterly increase of -10.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for WGO’s stock, with a -2.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGO Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.72. In addition, Winnebago Industries Inc. saw 9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from West Christopher David, who sale 7,210 shares at the price of $56.61 back on Mar 29. After this action, West Christopher David now owns 25,383 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc., valued at $408,158 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.